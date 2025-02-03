SGN (Scotia Gas Networks) have warned drivers they are replacing their gas mains in and around The Broadway from Monday, January 20.

Phase one of the works is set to take place over eight weeks at the junction/slip road outside the Star Hotel from The Broadway onto South Road.

An SGN spokesperson at www.sgn.co.uk said: “These works have been planned with urgency to provide a permanent solution to the ongoing gas escapes in the area. This work will ensure we can continue to provide residents and businesses with a safe and eﬃcient gas supply. By replacing these old metal gas pipes with new plastic pipes, we can avoid future leaks on this section of old gas main.

“Due to the challenging location of the gas pipes in the road, we will be carrying out these works under traﬃc management. We’ve planned these works in phases to minimise disruption and ensure we maintain traﬃc ﬂow around the one-way road network.”

SGN said the work taking place in the current ‘Phase one’ means lane restrictions of the Broadway junction slip road eastbound with South Road. They will be working on the one-way ﬁlter lane heading eastbound onto South Road and will need to have a temporary lane/junction closure in place. SGN said this will mean no right turn onto South Road from The Broadway.

There will be a junction closure (westbound) of Church Road onto The Broadway, which means vehicles can turn into Church Lane but not out of Church Lane onto The Broadway. A spokesperson said: “We will do our best to remove this junction closure as soon as we can.”

SGN said there are bus stop suspensions on The Broadway and advise passengers to contact their service provider for the latest updates to bus stop locations, timetables and routes.

SGN added: “We will need to temporarily close the parking bays outside the shops on the opposite side of the road. This area will be used to store large pipes needed to complete the replacement work.”

Phase two of the work begins on Monday, March 17, for four weeks on Muster Green Lane as the company aims to work along Muster Green Road between the junction of Paddockhall Road. This will involve the temporary closure of an eastbound lane.

Phase three starts on Monday, April 14, for four weeks on South Road but no traﬃc management will be needed. SGN said: “Parking bay suspensions will be required as we progress.”

Phase four starts on Monday, May 12, for three weeks on The Broadway with southbound lane restrictions from Pizza Express to the junction of South Road.

SGN said they have carried out trial hole investigations in advance to help minimise disruption. They said: “Knowing what is under the ground and the potential challenges ahead of starting the work has signiﬁcantly reduced the amount of time to complete these works. We’re sorry for any inconvenience these works may cause and thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

