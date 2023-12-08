BREAKING

In photos: images show repair work at sink hole closes road in Bognor Regis

A photographer has shared images of an alarming sink hole in Bognor Regis this afternoon (Friday, December 8).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT

The photos were taken on Ivy Lane, which leads to Ivy Crescent, and show the sinkhole with barriers around it and a ‘road closed’ sign.

It is not yet known how long the repair work will take.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment and this story will be updated if more information comes through.

A sink hole has been spotted on Ivy Lane in Bognor Regis

1. Sink hole

A sink hole has been spotted on Ivy Lane in Bognor Regis Photo: Eddie Mitchell

