In photos: images show repair work at sink hole closes road in Bognor Regis
A photographer has shared images of an alarming sink hole in Bognor Regis this afternoon (Friday, December 8).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT
The photos were taken on Ivy Lane, which leads to Ivy Crescent, and show the sinkhole with barriers around it and a ‘road closed’ sign.
It is not yet known how long the repair work will take.
West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment and this story will be updated if more information comes through.
