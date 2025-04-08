In photos: Major West Sussex road remains closed northbound for emergency resurfacing after fuel spill

There was a collision yesterday (Monday, April 7), which caused the spillage, National Highways has confirmed.

This means that the A23 in West Sussex will be shut on the northbound side from the A281 near Pyecombe and the B2117 near Muddleswood for emergency resurfacing.

The AA’s route planner service says the first incident was reported just after 3pm on Monday.

Posting on X at 2.53pm today, a National Highways spokesperson said: “A23 West Sussex remains closed northbound between the A281 near Pyecombe and the B2117 near Muddleswood for emergency resurfacing following a fuel spillage from a collision yesterday. The carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours.”

