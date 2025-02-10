In photos: warning for drivers about huge pothole on Burgess Hill road

Drivers are being warned about a large pothole on a road in Burgess Hill.

A Sussex World photographer took two photos on Monday, February 10, that show the pothole, which is almost the length of a car, on London Road.

The pothole has a particularly deep section at one end that has filled with water.

A post on the Mid Sussex Pot Holes Facebook group said: “Huge pothole on London Road, Burgess Hill just past the bus stop heading north after Tesco roundabout.”

The post said the pothole has been reported to West Sussex County Council.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “The pothole on London Road, Burgess Hill was identified by a Highway Inspector during a routine inspection on 30 January 2025 with a 28 day job raised based on its condition at the time. However, due to the apparent deterioration shown in the images provided, we will review the condition and escalate the repair if appropriate.”

