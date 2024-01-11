In Pictures: A26 closed in both directions due to icy conditions on the road
The A26 closed in both directions today (January 11) following icy conditions and water flowing on the road being deemed unsafe for drivers.
National Highways South-East reported that the A26 had closed in both directions between the A259 Newhaven and the A27 in Beddingham due to water flowing across carriageways and freezing.
The water that had been flowing across the carriageways had been causing black ice due to the water freezing because of the low temperatures leading to diversions for road users.
At 12.48pm National Highways had reported that the road had reopened for motorists.
