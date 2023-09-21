A car has been photographed after colliding with a barrier by a major roundabout in Polegate.
The blue Audi was pictured by the Cop Hall Roundabout at around 11.30pm last night (Wednesday, September 20).
Sussex Police said this was a ‘minor’ incident and officers are not appealing for any further information at this time.
