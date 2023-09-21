BREAKING
In pictures: Car collides with barrier by Polegate roundabout

A car has been photographed after colliding with a barrier by a major roundabout in Polegate.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:18 BST

The blue Audi was pictured by the Cop Hall Roundabout at around 11.30pm last night (Wednesday, September 20).

Sussex Police said this was a ‘minor’ incident and officers are not appealing for any further information at this time.

The collision by Cop Hall Roundabout in Polegate

The collision by Cop Hall Roundabout in Polegate

The collision by Cop Hall Roundabout in Polegate

The collision by Cop Hall Roundabout in Polegate

