In pictures: Fire service on the scene following road traffic accident near Newhaven

By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Aug 2024, 17:14 BST
Pictures sent to Sussex World show firefighters and paramedics at the scene of a road traffic accident near Newhaven earlier today (August 24).

Reports indicate the incident is ongoing, and it is not yet clear how traffic will recover, but the incident took place on the A26 near Tarring Neville and emergency services are responding.

More on this as we have it.

