Police were called to a car fire following a four car collision in Hastings today (January 7).
Emergency services were called to Battle Road to deal with a fire involving a car following a four vehicle collision.
The car is reported to still be blocking the road as emergency services tend to the incident.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.
Photo: Laurence Baker
Photo: Laurence Baker
Photo: Laurence Baker
Photo: Laurence Baker
Photo: Laurence Baker
Photo: Laurence Baker
Photo: Laurence Baker
Photo: Laurence Baker