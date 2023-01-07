Edit Account-Sign Out
In Pictures: Police called to car fire following four vehicle collision in Hastings

Police were called to a car fire following a four car collision in Hastings today (January 7).

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 4:42pm

Emergency services were called to Battle Road to deal with a fire involving a car following a four vehicle collision.

The car is reported to still be blocking the road as emergency services tend to the incident.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Photo: Laurence Baker

Photo: Laurence Baker

Photo: Laurence Baker

Photo: Laurence Baker

