Emergency services were called to a car fire in St Leonards today (January 7).

Emergency services were called to Battle Road to deal with a fire involving a car.

The car is reported to still be blocking the road as emergency services tend to the incident.

Sussex Police said it attended the scene to assist with traffic calming as firefighters tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “We were called at 1.22pm on January 7 to reports of a car alight on Battle Road. Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel. There were no reports of casualties. The fire was accidental.”

