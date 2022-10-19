Haywards Heath resident Barbara Lank, who was in Burgess Hill for a haircut, contacted the Middy after spotting the fascinating brickwork.

"It’s lovely,” she said. “The construction people reckon it probably goes back to the 19th century.”

Barbara said that people walking past had been stopping to admire the pathway before it is covered up again.

They had also been speculating about the origins of the bricks.

She said: “They are really neat and tidy, and I thought ‘oh, isn’t it awful that they’ve been covered over by tarmac?’”

Do you know the story behind this pathway, or do you remember it before it was covered over? Send an email to [email protected]

For more breaking news stories from across Sussex visit the homepage at sussexworld.co.uk.

1. Old pathway in Burgess Hill Roadworks just down from Burgess Hill railway station have exposed some old brickwork. SR2210185 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

2. Old pathway in Burgess Hill Roadworks just down from Burgess Hill railway station have exposed some old brickwork. SR2210185 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Old pathway in Burgess Hill Roadworks just down from Burgess Hill railway station have exposed some old brickwork. SR2210185 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Old pathway in Burgess Hill Roadworks just down from Burgess Hill railway station have exposed some old brickwork. SR2210185 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales