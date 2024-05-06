Portmouth Lane, in Haywards Heath, is partially blocked and is causing major delays due to flooding.

The news comes after the Met Office had issued a ‘Yellow’ weather warning for flooding and thunderstorms across the South-East of England.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.”

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

