In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

A road in West Sussex is currently closed today (Monday, May 6) following heavy flooding in the surrounding area.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 6th May 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 16:55 BST

Portmouth Lane, in Haywards Heath, is partially blocked and is causing major delays due to flooding.

The news comes after the Met Office had issued a ‘Yellow’ weather warning for flooding and thunderstorms across the South-East of England.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.”

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

1. In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding Photo: eddie mitchell

In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

2. In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

3. In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding Photo: eddie mitchell

In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

4. In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding

In Pictures: West Sussex road closed following heavy flooding Photo: eddie mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Haywards HeathMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.