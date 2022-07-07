Construction work is underway across the town with barriers appearing at the junction of Mill Road, Church Road and Station Road, as well as Keymer Parade and outside Burgess Hill railway station.
The Western Gateway and Station Improvements Scheme aims to create safe, direct and attractive walking and cycling routes while upgrading the town’s public spaces so more people can choose active modes of transport or public transport.
The project is scheduled to take about ten months and involves three main areas: the town’s western gateway and Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Burgess Hill Railway Station and the Wivelsfield Railway Station area.
A sign on Station Road says that delays are possible for traffic but West Sussex County Council and contractor Landbuild said they will try to minimise the disruption.