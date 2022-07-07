In pictures: work begins on extensive £4.7m Burgess Hill improvements

Work on a £4.7million project to bring a variety of improvements to Burgess Hill started on Monday, June 27.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:23 pm

Construction work is underway across the town with barriers appearing at the junction of Mill Road, Church Road and Station Road, as well as Keymer Parade and outside Burgess Hill railway station.

The Western Gateway and Station Improvements Scheme aims to create safe, direct and attractive walking and cycling routes while upgrading the town’s public spaces so more people can choose active modes of transport or public transport.

The project is scheduled to take about ten months and involves three main areas: the town’s western gateway and Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Burgess Hill Railway Station and the Wivelsfield Railway Station area.

You can find out more about the project here.

A sign on Station Road says that delays are possible for traffic but West Sussex County Council and contractor Landbuild said they will try to minimise the disruption.

1. Keymer Parade

The Western Gateway and Station Improvements Scheme has started in Burgess Hill. Pictured: Keymer Parade

Photo: Steve Robards SR2207071

Photo Sales

2. Keymer Parade

The Western Gateway and Station Improvements Scheme has started in Burgess Hill. Pictured: Keymer Parade

Photo: Steve Robards SR2207071

Photo Sales

3. Burgess Hill Station

The Western Gateway and Station Improvements Scheme has started in Burgess Hill. Pictured: Burgess Hill Station

Photo: Steve Robards SR2207071

Photo Sales

4. Station Road

The Western Gateway and Station Improvements Scheme has started in Burgess Hill. Pictured: Station Road

Photo: Steve Robards SR2207071

Photo Sales
Burgess HillWest Sussex County CouncilStation Road
Next Page
Page 1 of 3