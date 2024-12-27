Incident reported on Chichester A27 near Emsworth

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, there has been an incident on the major road. On X, Sussex Traffic Watch wrote: “A27 westbound between Chichester and Emsworth Hampshire incident...queuing traffic.”
Sussex World have approached Sussex Police for further information and a statement on the matter.
More updates to follow.
