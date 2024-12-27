There have been reports of an incident on the A27 in West Sussex (Photo: Sussex World).There have been reports of an incident on the A27 in West Sussex (Photo: Sussex World).
Incident reported on Chichester A27 near Emsworth

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 15:06 GMT
There have been reports of an incident on the A27 in West Sussex.

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, there has been an incident on the major road. On X, Sussex Traffic Watch wrote: “A27 westbound between Chichester and Emsworth Hampshire incident...queuing traffic.”

Sussex World have approached Sussex Police for further information and a statement on the matter.

More updates to follow.

Related topics:EmsworthSussex Police
