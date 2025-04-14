Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An IT issue is causing disruption to train services this morning (Monday, April 14).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern Rail and Thameslink have apologised to customers for the disruption.

According to the rail providers, the ‘IT issue’ is affecting the following systems:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Card payments at some ticket offices and ticket machines

Help points

Emergency call functions in lifts

Customer information screens

An IT issue is causing disruption to train services this morning (Monday, April 14). Photo: National World

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “We appreciate that this disruption is frustrating and they’re working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

"In the meantime, listen carefully to station announcements and keep an eye on live departure boards for any last minute platform alterations or service changes.

“Buy your ticket online and save it to your phone – you can scan the barcode at the gate. Use contactless at the gates if you're travelling within the contactless zones – speak to station staff if you're unsure.

“Check before you travel – visit the National Rail website or follow our social media channels for the latest updates.

“Speak to our station teams – they're here to help with any questions about your journey.

“Use the information button on help points for assistance at unstaffed stations.”