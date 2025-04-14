IT issue causes disruption to Gatwick Express, Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern rail services - card payments affected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern Rail and Thameslink have apologised to customers for the disruption.
According to the rail providers, the ‘IT issue’ is affecting the following systems:
- Card payments at some ticket offices and ticket machines
- Help points
- Emergency call functions in lifts
- Customer information screens
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “We appreciate that this disruption is frustrating and they’re working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.
"In the meantime, listen carefully to station announcements and keep an eye on live departure boards for any last minute platform alterations or service changes.
“Buy your ticket online and save it to your phone – you can scan the barcode at the gate. Use contactless at the gates if you're travelling within the contactless zones – speak to station staff if you're unsure.
“Check before you travel – visit the National Rail website or follow our social media channels for the latest updates.
“Speak to our station teams – they're here to help with any questions about your journey.
“Use the information button on help points for assistance at unstaffed stations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.