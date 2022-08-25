“It’s 30mph for a reason”: Police warning after catching 12 vehicles speeding in Hastings street
Police caught 12 vehicles exceeding the speed limit in a street in Hastings last night (August 24).
Hastings Police made the announcement on their social media pages today and has reminded residents to watch their speed.
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “Officers supported Community Speed Watch last night in response to concerns that traffic was exceeding the 30mph speed limit on Little Ridge Avenue.
“12 vehicles found exceeding 35mph within the short session. Please watch your speed, it's 30mph for a reason.”