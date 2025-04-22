JPCINews-22-04-25- West Sussex rail services affected by late-night engineering works-SSX

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 08:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Some West Sussex rail services will be disrupted by late-night engineering works.

From Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 April 2025, overnight engineering work will take place between Horsham and Barnham, closing some lines and affecting key routes across West Sussex.

Between 22:45 and the end of service each evening, buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham, as well as services to Bognor Regis, Chichester, Portsmouth & Southsea, and Portsmouth Harbour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An amended train service will run between London Victoria and the south coast, with some routes to Chichester, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, and Southampton Central diverted via Haywards Heath and Hove.

Buses will replace some late-night trains in West Sussex from April 22–24 due to engineering works.Buses will replace some late-night trains in West Sussex from April 22–24 due to engineering works.
Buses will replace some late-night trains in West Sussex from April 22–24 due to engineering works.

Thameslink trains can be used between Three Bridges and Horsham at no extra cost.

Passengers are encouraged to check the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner before travelling. Replacement buses may be busier than usual, and it’s worth allowing extra time.

Accessibility information, bringing bikes, and where to catch your bus is available on the Rail Replacement Services page or by searching your station on the ‘Find a Station’ tool.

Related topics:HorshamBarnhamPortsmouthSouthsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice