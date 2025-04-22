JPCINews-22-04-25- West Sussex rail services affected by late-night engineering works-SSX
From Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 April 2025, overnight engineering work will take place between Horsham and Barnham, closing some lines and affecting key routes across West Sussex.
Between 22:45 and the end of service each evening, buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham, as well as services to Bognor Regis, Chichester, Portsmouth & Southsea, and Portsmouth Harbour.
An amended train service will run between London Victoria and the south coast, with some routes to Chichester, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, and Southampton Central diverted via Haywards Heath and Hove.
Thameslink trains can be used between Three Bridges and Horsham at no extra cost.
Passengers are encouraged to check the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner before travelling. Replacement buses may be busier than usual, and it’s worth allowing extra time.
Accessibility information, bringing bikes, and where to catch your bus is available on the Rail Replacement Services page or by searching your station on the ‘Find a Station’ tool.
