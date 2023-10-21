Key Sussex road closed after trailer overturns and spills chemicals; multi-vehicle A27 collision; tree falls on A259

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A272 between Cowfold and Bolney remains closed both ways after a trailer overturned and spilled chemicals on Friday, according to AA Traffic News.

A traffic notice read: “Road closed due to rolled over trailer and spillage of chemicals on A272 both ways from Picts Lane to Wineham Lane.”

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there has been a collision on the A259 in Worthing. A traffic notice read: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car involved on A259 Brighton Road both ways at Madeira Avenue.”

A multi-vehicle collision has also been reported on the A27 at Southwick.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked due to crash, three cars involved on A27 Shoreham By-Pass Westbound at A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off). Traffic is coping well.”

There are increasing delays on A27 Shoreham Bypass, westbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) and A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off).

In East Sussex, a fallen tree has been reported on A259 Barnhorn Road in Bexhill fallen. Traffic is slow westbound.

Trains are running again in East Sussex after an incident this morning at St Leonards Warrior Square.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) at 7am, Southern Rail wrote: “Due to there being no station lighting at St Leonards Warrior Square, fewer trains are able to run on all lines and call at this station.

"Diesel trains that run between Eastbourne/Hastings/Ashford are able to call. Please change at Hastings if you are are on a service that has had St Leonards cancelled.

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey, and check station screens and journey planners for the latest information.”