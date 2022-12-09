Here’s everything you need to know about the A259 roadworks in Lancing after the temporary traffic lights were removed.

Southern Water apologised last month for the ongoing, and seemingly endless, disruption on the A259, where traffic management is in place and tankers used to manage sewer flows. It follows dozens of sewage leaks in the area, particularly the West Beach residential estate.

The temporary traffic lights were removed earlier this week, much to the delight of local residents and motorists.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We recognise that these works have caused disruption for motorists and local residents, and apologise for the inconvenience caused. We have reduced the number of tankers on the A259 Brighton Road, and have now removed the temporary traffic lights.

“Improvements to valves in the sewer network have allowed us to bring the Hasler and Brighton Road pumping stations back into use. We continue to line the sewer, before we can switch on the third pumping station. This will then end the tanker operation.”

Geoff Patmore, the vice-chairman of the West Beach Residents’ Association, said the disruption and ‘delay factor’ has been ‘very stressful’ for Lancing residents.

“Also the constant traffic of tankers up and down West Beach,” he said. “It’s been a long haul for everybody including Southern Water’s engineers and truck drivers, who are working very hard to deal with the situation.

"It just seems to go on for so long. They found so many problems on the way and there’s delay after delay.

Southern Water apologised last month for the ongoing, and seemingly endless, disruption on the A259, where traffic management is in place and tankers used to manage sewer flows. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"If they are finally drawing to a close, there are big issues about the state of the road.”

Mr Patmore said Southern Water has ‘damaged the road’ and ‘they need to pay to repair it’.

He added: “It’s a big worry for some of us on the estate. The road is an absolute mess, it’s falling apart.

“We’re grateful the traffic measures have been reduced but let’s hope they don’t come back.

Southern Water apologised for the ongoing disruption on the A259 in Lancing, where traffic management has been in place and tankers used to manage sewer flows. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The contractors are doing the very best they can but it’s still very vague about what the future holds for our road and West Beach residents.”

In a newsletter to residents, Southern Water said its operational team worked hard over the weekend to ‘change some of the valves on the sewer network’, so that it can turn the Hasler and Brighton Road pumping stations back on.

For pit 5 to the pumping station, they ‘need to reconsider’ how the last short section of pipe is lined.

Mr Patmore said Southern Water has ‘damaged the road’ and ‘they need to pay to repair it’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The letter added: “So that we can complete the work in the right way we have taken the decision to use the pipe again and reduce the number of tankers. We’re sorry but until we’ve finished this section completely pit 5 will need to stay open.

“We’ve surveyed the condition of the pipe and its good. We’ve also replaced the valves in that part of the system. It’s therefore safe to use. We know some of you will be worried that it might burst, but all the evidence shows we’re making the right decision.

“When we return to complete the work, we’ll need to use tankers for a short time. We’ll let you know in advance if that’s going to happen. Just like you, we’re hoping it won’t be necessary.”

Southern Water said it has started on the works to Pit 11, through 12, to Wenceling Pumping Station, adding: “You may have seen the scaffolding tower going up.

"Next, we’ll put the liner in, cure it and then connect it in. As soon as this is done the pumping station will be switched back on, and all the tankers will be gone. We are still on target for this to happen before Christmas.

"We’re working on the plan for the reinstatement work and we’ll share it with you in the new year.”

For customer support, please email [email protected]