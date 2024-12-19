Lane closed on M23 after report of stalled vehicle near Gatwick Airport

There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the M23 this morning (Thursday, December 19).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”

The incidetn was first reported at 7.25am.

