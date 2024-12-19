Lane closed on M23 after report of stalled vehicle near Gatwick Airport
There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the M23 this morning (Thursday, December 19).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”
The incidetn was first reported at 7.25am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.