Lane closed on M23 after reports of crash between Crawley and Pease Pottage
There have reports of a crash on the M23 this afternoon (Saturday, January 4).
AA Traffic News first reported the incident at 1.24pm.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to crash on M23 Northbound from J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) to J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Traffic is coping well.”
