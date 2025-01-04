Lane closed on M23 after reports of crash between Crawley and Pease Pottage

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 4th Jan 2025, 14:23 GMT
There have reports of a crash on the M23 this afternoon (Saturday, January 4).

AA Traffic News first reported the incident at 1.24pm.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to crash on M23 Northbound from J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) to J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Traffic is coping well.”

