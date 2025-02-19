Lane closed on M23 near Gatwick following rerports of stalled vehicle

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 08:10 BST

A vehicle has stalled on the M23 this morning (Wednesday, February 19), AA Traffic News has said.

A message on the live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”

The problem was first reported at 7.36am.

