Lanes closed on M23 near Gatwick after report of stalled vehicle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports that lanes are closed on the M23 in Sussex on New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound before J9 (Gatwick Airport). Cameras show lane one (of four) is closed.”
The incident was first reported at 2.52pm.
