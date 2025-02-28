Large sinkhole appears in road in East Sussex town

By Richard Gladstone
Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:20 BST
A large sinkhole has appeared in the middle of the road in an East Sussex town.

The section of road has been closed off following the discovery.

Barriers have been erected around the sinkhole.

The road also has suffered subsidence.

The sinkhole in Linton Road, Hastings, was first spotted this week.

According to the One.Network live roadworks alert, the road is set to be shut until March 24.

The section of road affected is between the Holmesdale Gardens/Linton Road junction to the Amherst Road/Linton Road Junction. A diversion is in place.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We are working with Southern Water to investigate the cause of the sinkhole and ensure appropriate repairs are carried out as quickly as possible.

“While investigations are taking place the road has been closed and the sinkhole cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “The road has been closed for health a safety reasons. Our teams have already been on site and an engineering crew will be at Linton Road this morning to investigate and carry out repairs.”

