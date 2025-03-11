A large sinkhole that appeared in the middle of a road in Hastings has been repaired.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Linton Road had to be closed off to traffic following the discovery.

Barriers were then erected around the sinkhole.

The road also suffered subsidence as a result of the hole.

The sinkhole in Linton Road, Hastings has been repaired

According to the One.Network live roadworks alert, the road was closed last week when repair works started and the stretch of road was set to be shut until March 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The section of road affected was between the Holmesdale Gardens/Linton Road junction to the Amherst Road/Linton Road Junction, with a diversion put in place.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said it worked with Southern Water to investigate the cause of the sinkhole and to ensure appropriate repairs were carried out as quickly as possible.

A Southern Water spokesperson said Linton Road was closed for health and safety reasons.

The spokesperson confirmed this week that the repairs were completed on February 28 and the road reopened shortly afterwards.