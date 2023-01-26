Level crossing barrier fault causes delays to trains between Lewes and Polegate
A level crossing barrier fault has caused delays to trains between Lewes and Polegate this morning (January 26).
By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 8:16am
In a statement on Twitter at 7.40am, Southern Rail posted: “We have been advised of a fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Polegate and Lewes.
“Trains may be delayed running through this area so please allow up to an additional ten minutes when travelling.”