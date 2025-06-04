Level crossing barrier fault fixed in West Sussex village after more than 14 hours
Southern Rail reported the incident in Angmering at 12.45pm on Wednesday (June 4).
"Due to a fault with the barriers at a level crossing at Angmering, trains are running at a reduced speed in the direction towards Worthing,” a social media notice read.
"You can continue to use your planned route, however please allow up to 15 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”
At 1.45pm, Southern reported that trains on this route ‘continue to be delayed by up to 15 minutes’.
Those travelling on the following routes were advised to allow extra time:
– Littlehampton towards London Victoria;
– Southampton Central towards Brighton;
– Portsmouth & Southsea towards Brighton;
– Chichester towards Brighton
At 4.15pm, Network Rail engineers were ‘continuing to fix the control unit’ for this level crossing.
Southern Rail said eastbound trains ‘may continue to be affected by minor delays’ as this work continues.
At 6pm, Southern said services may still be revised, and ‘may not call at their usual stations’.
Engineers were still on site working to fix the issue at 8pm.
A travel update read: “Minor delays and some alterations are expected until the end of the day, so you are advised to check your journey.”
The incident was not resolved until the early hours of the morning.
Southern Rail reported at 4am: “Disruption caused by a fault with barriers at a level crossing at Angmering has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.
“If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, please visit southernrailway.com/delayrepay to claim compensation.”
