Level crossing barrier fault reported in West Sussex village as trains subject to delays

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A level crossing barrier fault has been blamed for train delays in West Sussex.

Southern Rail reported the incident in Angmering at 12.45pm on Wednesday (June 4).

"Due to a fault with the barriers at a level crossing at Angmering, trains are running at a reduced speed in the direction towards Worthing,” a social media notice read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You can continue to use your planned route, however please allow up to 15 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”

A level crossing barrier fault in Angmering has been blamed for train delays in West Sussex. Photo: Google Street ViewA level crossing barrier fault in Angmering has been blamed for train delays in West Sussex. Photo: Google Street View
A level crossing barrier fault in Angmering has been blamed for train delays in West Sussex. Photo: Google Street View

At 1.45pm, Southern reported that trains on this route ‘continue to be delayed by up to 15 minutes’.

Those travelling on the following routes were advised to allow extra time:

– Littlehampton towards London Victoria;

– Southampton Central towards Brighton;

– Portsmouth & Southsea towards Brighton;

Chichester towards Brighton

At 4.15pm, Network Rail engineers were ‘continuing to fix the control unit’ for this level crossing.

Southern Rail said eastbound trains ‘may continue to be affected by minor delays’ as this work continues.

Related topics:AngmeringSouthern RailBrightonChichesterWorthingSouthseaNetwork RailPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice