Level crossing in West Sussex to reopen ahead of schedule as works completed early

A level crossing in West Sussex reopened yesterday evening (April 18)– almost a week ahead of schedule.

Works taking place on the level crossing at Lidsey Road, were originally set to continue until April 27, but SGN has now confirmed that the level crossing is open in time for the bank holiday weekend.

The completion of the gas works means vehicle diversions in the area have been lifted, vehicles will be able to cross the railway and temporary traffic controls have been removed.

Celebrating, a spokesperson for Aldingbourne Parish Council said: “Thank you to everyone for your patience over the last few days. And well done to the SGN team for working extended hours to speed things up!”