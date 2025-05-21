A level crossing incident caused major traffic disruption in Worthing

The barriers reportedly failed in the West Worthing area – on A2031 South Street, around 7am on Wednesday (May 21).

According to AA Traffic News, the road was partially blocked after a ‘railroad crossing failure’ – with slow traffic both ways at Down View Road.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to road users in the Worthing area this morning after a fault was found with one of the level crossing barriers at around 7:45am.

"Our response staff were able to quickly attend and fix fault so that the level crossing was able to operate normally shortly after 9am.”

Worthing Herald readers were among the motorists affected.

Becky Francis wrote: “It gridlocked Worthing for about half an hour.”

Amanda Hooper added: “I was sat for 20 minutes at South Farm Road crossing at 7.50 this morning. In total seven trains passed with a brief respite allowing three cars through half way through. The gates eventually went up minutes after the last train went through.”

Rosemary Ellis said her daughter, ‘along with the 100 plus other students’, were stuck on the south side of the crossing and were late for school.

She added: “Isn’t it time central crossings had a footbridge for pedestrians?”

Elsewhere in Worthing, the AA reported: “Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A259 Brighton Road westbound between A259 and Steyne Gardens. Average speed ten mph.

“Delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Shandon Road. Average speed ten mph.

“Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.”