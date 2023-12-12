Lewes crash latest: minor injuries reported after car and motorbike collision
There were reports of a crash involving a car and motorbike near Lewes last night (Monday, December 11).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said a section of the A27 was closed. It said: “Slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A27 Eastbound from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).”
AA Traffic News said the road was closed at around 5.10pm.
Sussex Police have now confirmed that only minor injuries were reported after the crash.