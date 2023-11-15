Lewes crash: reports of two cars involved in incident on A27 near East Sussex
The A27 near Lewes is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, November 15), after reports of a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Eastbound before A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).”
The crash was first reported at 5pm.