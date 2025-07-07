Lewes MP calls for Parliamentary debate on East Sussex town’s ‘parking crisis’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:42 BST
Lewes MP James MacCleary has called for a Parliamentary debate on the ‘growing crisis of anti-social parking in Polegate’.

Mr MacCleary, whose constituency includes Polegate, Seaford, Newhaven, and surrounding villages, said the issue is ‘making life miserable’ for local residents and businesses.

The Liberal Democrat MP urged the Government to urgently address the problem, saying that ‘dangerous and inconsiderate’ parking has a daily impact.

He said: “People in Polegate are fed up with anti-social parking which blocks pavements, damages our high streets and causes chaos outside their homes. Local businesses lose out, residents are forced to put up with it – and nothing changes. That’s simply not good enough.

Polegate High Street and Lewes MP James MacCleary. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Polegate High Street and Lewes MP James MacCleary. Photo: Google Street View

“We need urgent action to stop this blight on our communities. This is why I’m calling for an urgent debate in Parliament on the Polegate parking crisis. I’ll keep pushing ministers to step up and make sure towns like Polegate, Seaford, Newhaven and our surrounding villages aren’t left to suffer because of a lack of enforcement and support.”

The MP is calling for a dedicated parliamentary debate to look into how the Government could give local councils the powers and resources they need to deal with the problem properly.

