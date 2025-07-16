Lewes police team joins Community Speedwatch volunteers for first ever ‘all out day’

Lewes Police joined Community Speedwatch (CSW) volunteers in the district recently for an ‘all out day’

Police posted photos of the event to Facebook on Wednesday, July 16.

They said: “Late last week officers from your Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team joined residents out and about in communities to support Community Speedwatch’s first ever ‘all out day’.

“The day saw CSW groups across the county come together to take part in a nationwide day of action and awareness on the roads across the country. Locally officers joined established CSW sites in both Ringmer and Newick.”

CSW is a national initiative where members of communities use detection devices to monitor vehicle speeds in partnership with the police. Volunteers report drivers breaking the speed limit to police with the intention of educating them and encouraging them to slow down. Police said they can prosecute a driver if the data proves they are ignoring repeated warnings.

Lewes Police said the aim of CSW is to: reduce death and injury on roads, improve the quality of life for communities, reduce the speed of vehicles to the speed limit, and increase public awareness of inappropriate speed.

They said: “If there is a persistent general speeding issue where highway improvements are required (eg speedbumps), the relevant agency will be contacted. Find out more and sign up to a group in your area by searching ‘Community Speedwatch Sussex’ online. As always we continue to thank volunteers for their continued commitment and time in helping to keep the roads of Sussex safe for all road users.”