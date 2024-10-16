Lewes station and Runaway Café through to semi-finals for World Cup of Stations 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes station, which is home to Runaway Café, is in the semi-finals for World Cup of Stations 2024 and could claim the title of ‘station with the best local business’.

The competition, hosted by Rail Delivery Group, celebrates the importance of rail and its role in supporting communities, businesses and the economy.

Some 48 stations have been vying for the title with the South East being one of four regions battling for public votes. People can vote in the semi final on Thursday, October 17.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive officer of Rail Delivery Group, said: “Local businesses in stations up and down the country are proving to be at the very heart of the communities they serve, and we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales. All of the stations nominated are making a positive impact on their local community, and the variety of businesses at stations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, as well as the importance placed on supporting local businesses.”

Runaway Cafe at Lewes railway station. Photo: Peter Cripps

People can vote for at raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations.

The final will take place on Friday, October 18, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, October 22.

Rail Delivery Group said: “Runaway Café at Lewes station has long been a favourite stop for travellers famous for its legendary bacon sandwiches, this coffee shop is a lively forum for discussion and debate.”

Lewes Station. Photo: Google Street View

They said: “Last year’s competition saw over 72,000 votes cast across 12 heats, with Wemyss Bay in Scotland taking the crown. This year, stations from all over Great Britain will compete, showcasing the best local businesses that make our train stations more than just places to catch a train.”