Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Southern announced train delays on the morning of New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) after reports of trees on the track.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said at 8.30am: “Due to a tree blocking the railway, all lines are blocked between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport.”

They said: “Services can run on the southbound line from Gatwick Airport/Three Bridges towards Haywards Heath, Brighton and the coast. Northbound trains towards London will be delayed until further notice. Network Rail teams have been requested to attend to remove the tree.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8.36am Southern added: “A tree is blocking the railway between East Grinstead and Oxted. Services that run to/from East Grinstead will be delayed until further notice. Services are unable to run to/from East Grinstead until further notice. Services that run to/from Uckfield are also expected to be impacted by this incident. You'll need to use an alternative route to complete your journey today.”

Southern announced train delays on the morning of New Year's Day (January 1) after reports of trees on the track

They advised people to find alternative routes at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates/alternative-route-maps.

Southern said: “Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on the following alternatives: Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route, including to/from Haywards Heath, Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport; Metrobus services on any reasonable route between East Grinstead, Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport.”

Lines between Oxted and East Grinstead and Haywards Heath have reopened and disruption between Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport has now ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 9.23am Southern said there was an ‘additional obstruction’ on the track in the Upper Warlingham area, as well as a tree blocking the railway in the Lingfield area. They said services were unable to run to and from East Grinstead or Uckfield. But at 9.41am they said: “The obstruction on the track at Upper Warlingham has been removed. Services to/from Uckfield can now run but may experience some delays. However the tree is still blocking the railway in the Lingfield area. Network Rail teams are now arriving on site but we are still unable to run to/from East Grinstead.”