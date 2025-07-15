Lines reopen between Leatherhead, Dorking and Horsham following unavailability of signalling staff
Southern said trains running between Leatherhead and Dorking/Horsham are still being cancelled or revised whilst the service recovers.
Disruption is now expected to last until 3.30pm this afternoon (July 15), Southern added.
A statement on Southern’s website said: “Earlier this afternoon, Southern had expected a shortage of signalling staff to affect the route between Leatherhead, Dorking and Horsham.
“There have been some alterations to trains which usually serve this route. This was done as a precaution, in case the route had to close completely.
“Please check a journey planner before heading to the station. If your train is affected, you may need to use another local route or a different train.
“Southern expect you will need to leave approximately 30 minutes of extra time to do this, depending on how far you are travelling on another route.
“Southern have been liaising with Network Rail to deal with this situation as effectively as possible.
“Unfortunately, without a signaller in control of the route, trains would have had to be stopped, and this meant Southern had to make some proactive changes to their services. They are now working to get back to their timetable.”
Your ticket will be valid, at no extra cost on:
- Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport, Redhill, Reigate, Dorking Deepdene, Dorking West and Guildford
- South Western Railway services between London Waterloo, Clapham Junction, Epsom, Leatherhead and Guildford
- London Buses between Dorking, Box Hill and Leatherhead on route 465 (if the bus driver asks, please give the reference PrePay 304)
- Alternative Southern and Thameslink services between London, Gatwick Airport and Horsham
- Metrobus services on route 93 between Dorking and Horsham
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.