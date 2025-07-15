Lines reopen between Leatherhead, Dorking and Horsham following unavailability of signalling staff

Lines have reopened following unavailability of signalling staff in the Dorking area – but trains between Leatherhead and Horsham are still being affected by the disruption.

Southern said trains running between Leatherhead and Dorking/Horsham are still being cancelled or revised whilst the service recovers.

Disruption is now expected to last until 3.30pm this afternoon (July 15), Southern added.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “Earlier this afternoon, Southern had expected a shortage of signalling staff to affect the route between Leatherhead, Dorking and Horsham.

“There have been some alterations to trains which usually serve this route. This was done as a precaution, in case the route had to close completely.

“Please check a journey planner before heading to the station. If your train is affected, you may need to use another local route or a different train.

“Southern expect you will need to leave approximately 30 minutes of extra time to do this, depending on how far you are travelling on another route.

“Southern have been liaising with Network Rail to deal with this situation as effectively as possible.

Unavailability of signalling staff in the Dorking area means all lines are closed between Leatherhead, Dorking and Horsham, Southern have said. Picture courtesy of Google

“Unfortunately, without a signaller in control of the route, trains would have had to be stopped, and this meant Southern had to make some proactive changes to their services. They are now working to get back to their timetable.”

Your ticket will be valid, at no extra cost on:

Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport, Redhill, Reigate, Dorking Deepdene, Dorking West and Guildford

South Western Railway services between London Waterloo, Clapham Junction, Epsom, Leatherhead and Guildford

London Buses between Dorking, Box Hill and Leatherhead on route 465 (if the bus driver asks, please give the reference PrePay 304)

Alternative Southern and Thameslink services between London, Gatwick Airport and Horsham

Metrobus services on route 93 between Dorking and Horsham

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.