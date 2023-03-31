The A259 was closed both ways between the Bridge (Tesco) roundabout and Benjamin Gray Drive crossroads after a collision around 11am.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple crews to Bridge Road after the two-vehicle collision. They were supported by Sussex Police officers and paramedics at the scene.
As of 3pm, the road has fully reopened but residual delays remain in the area.
A259 reopens after Littlehampton collision
We have now received a statement from South East Coast Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 11.10am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Bridge Road, Littlehampton. Ambulance crews attended and a woman was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”
According to the AA, all lanes have reopened on the A259 after the collision earlier this afternoon.
However, residual delays remain in the area.
We are awaiting a statement from Sussex Police about the nature of the incident and to find out if anyone was hurt.
The latest update from AA is crash investigation work is ongoing on the A259. Delays remain both ways from B2187 Bridge Road to Eldon Way, with congestion back to Flansham easbound and through Arundel.
We have received a full statement from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service about the ongoing incident
A spokesperson said: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic accident in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, involving two vehicles.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Littlehampton and Bognor Regis to the scene along with the Heavy Rescue Tender from Worthing.
“Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service are also in attendance.
“The road is currently closed. Please find alternative routes.”
One resident has reported on Facebook that ‘every road within five miles is blocked’. Another added that it has taken two hours so far to travel from Arundel to Littlehampton.
A third person wrote: “Found this out when we reached the Kingley Gate traffic lights. Got turned down to Wick but that came to a standstill before we reached the road to come back up to the station. Then headed for Arundel but came to a standstill on the Ford road at both ends. Finally reached our home on Climping Park one hour later.”