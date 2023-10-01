EasyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights to and from Gatwick Airport suffered delays and cancellations today (Sunday, October 1), following widespread issues earlier this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nevertheless, there were several cancelled arrivals today:

5.05pm EasyJet EZY888 from Glasgow

6.40pm EasyJet EZY8673 from Amsterdam

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

7.05pm Corendon Airlines XC8107 from Dalaman

8.00pm Air India AI149 from Kochi

9.00pm EasyJet EZY8406 from Paris CdG

9.35pm EasyJet EZY832 from Belfast International

London Gatwick Airport. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

10.15pm EasyJetEZY8498 from Geneva

10.45pm British Airways BA2797 from Malaga

Some departures were also delayed or cancelled, including:

4.10pm American Airlines AA6227 to Malaga – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.10pm British Airways to Malaga – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.40pm Wizz Air W95727 to Nice DELAYED until 7pm.

6.00pm EasyJet EZY8407 to Paris CdG – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.00pm EasyJet EZY831 to Belfast International – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm EasyJet EZY8427 to Nice – DELAYED until 7.02pm

6.30pm EasyJet EZY8495 to Geneva – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.40pm EasyJet EZY8385 to Bordeaux – DELAYED until 7.13pm

6.50pm Norweigan Airlines D82771 to Helsinki – DELAYED until 7.20pm

7.05pm EasyJet EJU8341 to Naples – DELAYED until 8.11pm

7.05pm EasyJet EZY8409 to Paris CdG – DELAYED until 7.48pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.10pm British Airways BA2880 to Palma Mallorca – DELAYED until 8.02pm,

7.35pm Wizz Air W45703 to Vienna – DELAYED until 8.10pm

8.00pm Corendon Airlines XC8108 to Dalaman – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.25pm Wizz Airlines W45787 to Milan Malpensa – DELAYED until 9.15pm

9.10pm Wizz Airlines W42700 to Rome – DELAYED until 9.40pm

9.40pm Air India AI170 to Amritsar – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.05 Wizz Airline W95709 to Dalaman – DELAYED until 10.30pm

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes as problems at Gatwick continue, with 51 flights affected by problems yesterday, and amidst news that flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been capped at 800 a day until the end of today (Sunday, October 1).

Why has Gatwick restricted flights this week?

London Gatwick has implemented a temporary limit on daily flight movements to prevent delays and last-minute cancellations for passengers. The West Sussex airport said a total of 164 cancellations will be shared proportionately between individual airlines until Sunday, but easyJet passengers are expected to be the most affected due the airline operating under half of its flights from Gatwick. The decision was made alongside NATS, who run the London Gatwick air traffic control tower. The daily cap will prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers while NATS work through challenges driven by sickness and staffing constraints. You can read the full story here.

Why were so many flights to Italy disrupted to and from Gatwick?

Several flights to Italy were cancelled or delayed on Friday (29 September) as ground crew and airport workers across the country held a 24-hour strike.

According to Crisis24, easyJet flight attendants also walked off the job from 1pm to 5pm on the same day. Read the full story here.

Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick. London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor. This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations. CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes. Read full story here

Who is London Gatwick's new chair?

The airport has announced that Baroness Margaret Ford of Cunningham (OBE) has been appointed to the role. Read full story here

Gatwick Airport confirms it has RAAC

Gatwick airport has confirmed that it has locations containing the collapse-prone concrete RAAC. You can read their full statement here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28. According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee. Read full story here.

Members of the public invited to submit views on plans to bring Northern Runway into routine use

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public, including local residents and other stakeholders, have until 23:59 on October 29, 2023 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on Gatwick’s application to routinely use its existing Northern Runway, alongside its Main Runway.

Those who register will be submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ to become an ‘Interested Party’. They will be kept informed of progress of the examination and will have the opportunity to provide further representations during the examination phase.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”