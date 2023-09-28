These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Thursday, September 28) multiple British Airways, Wizz Air and easyJet flights as the airport temporarily restricts flights this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED: 7.20am – easyJet EJU8671 from Amsterdam | 7.35am – easyJet EZY8467 from Basel | 10.35am – aurigny GR602 from Guernsey | 10.50am – easyJet EZY6414 from Glasgow | 11am – easyJet EZY8390 from Montpellier | 11am – easyJet EJU8404 from Paris CDG | 11.15am – British Airways BA2825 from Amsterdam | 11.35am – easyJet EZY8292 from Milan Bergamo | 2.40pm – British Airways BA2793 from Malaga | 6.10pm – easyJet EZY8687 from Amsterdam | 6.35pm – easyJet EZY8060 from Barcelona | 7.15pm – vueling VY7108 from Santiago

DEPARTURES: 6.45am – easyJet EZY8389 to Montpellier ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.55am – easyJet EZY8291 to Milan Bergamo ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.05am – British Airways BA2792 to Malaga ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.35am – British Airways BA2824 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8am – easyJet EJU8674 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.10am – easyJet EZS8477 to Basel ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.10am – Wizz Air W95729 to Istanbul DELAYED until 10.40am | 11.05am – aurigny GR603 to Guernsey ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.35am – easyJet EJU8409 to Paris CdG ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.25pm – American Airline AA6211/British Airways BA2167/Iberia IB4683 to Tampa DELAYED until 1.30pm | 12.35pm – easyJet EZY8059 to Barcelona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.20pm – Wizz Air W95777 to Larnaca ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.55pm – easyJet EZY8684 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4.50pm – British Airways BA2846 to Faro ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.35pm – easyJet EZY803 to Belfast City ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.40pm – easyJet EZY8635 to Hamburg ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.05pm – easyJet EZY833 to Belfast City ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.15pm – easyJet EZY883 to Edinburgh ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.55pm – British Airways BA8097,BA8110/Iberia IB5555,IB5987/vueling VY7109 to Santiago ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.10pm – Ryan Air FR127 to Dublin DELAYED until 8.35pm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Why has Gatwick restricted flights this week?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick has implemented a temporary limit on daily flight movements to prevent delays and last-minute cancellations for passengers. The West Sussex airport said a total of 164 cancellations will be shared proportionately between individual airlines until Sunday, but easyJet passengers are expected to be the most affected due the airline operating under half of its flights from Gatwick. The decision was made alongside NATS, who run the London Gatwick air traffic control tower. The daily cap will prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers while NATS work through challenges driven by sickness and staffing constraints. You can read the full story here.

Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick

London Gatwick Airport. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick. London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor. This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations. CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes. Read full story here

Who is London Gatwick's new chair?

The airport has announced that Baroness Margaret Ford of Cunningham (OBE) has been appointed to the role. Read full story here

Gatwick Airport confirms it has RAAC

Gatwick airport has confirmed that it has locations containing the collapse-prone concrete RAAC. You can read their full statement here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28. According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee. Read full story here.

Members of the public invited to submit views on plans to bring Northern Runway into routine use

Members of the public, including local residents and other stakeholders, have until 23:59 on October 29, 2023 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on Gatwick’s application to routinely use its existing Northern Runway, alongside its Main Runway.

Those who register will be submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ to become an ‘Interested Party’. They will be kept informed of progress of the examination and will have the opportunity to provide further representations during the examination phase.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”