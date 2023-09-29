These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Friday, September 29) multiple British Airways and easyJet flights as the airport temporarily restricts flights this week. There are also airport strikes in Italy affecting a flights to and from London Gatwick.

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED: 8.40am – Norwegian DY1302 from Oslo | 9.10am – easyJet EZY8673 from Amsterdam | 9.25am – easyJet Eju8512 from Lisbon | 10.35am – aurigny GR602 from Guernsey | 10.55am – easyJet EZY6408 from Turin | 11.45am – easyJet EZY8336 from Verona | 12.10pm – British Airways BA2597/vueling VY9950 from Verona | 12.20pm – easyJet EZY8322 from Palermo | 12.25pm – easyJet EZY6434 from Nice | 12.25pm – Norwegian D84455 from Stockholm | 2.25pm – British Airways BA2811 from Bari | 2.25pm – vueling VY6224 from Rome | 2.50pm – easyJet EZY808 from Edinburgh | 2.55pm – Biritsh Airways BA2843 from Catania | 2.55pm – vueling VY6206 from Florence | 4.30pm – easyJet EZY870 from Glasgow | 5pm – easyJet EZY8404 from Paris CdG | 5.30pm – easyJet EZY8288 from Catania | 6pm – easyJet EZY8338 from Verona | 6.25pm – easyJet EJU8342 from Naples | 6.30pm – easyJet EZY8677 from Amsterdam | 7.30pm – British Airways BA5844/Aer Lingus EI244 from Dublin | 7.35pm – Wizz Air W45788 from Milan Malpensa

DEPARTURES: 6am – easyJet EZY8672 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.30am – easyJet EZY6407 to Turin ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.45am – British Airways BA2596/vueling VY9951 to Verona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.10am – easyJet EZY8335 to Verona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.20am – British Airways BA2842 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.40am – easyJet EZY6433 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.50am – British Airways BA2810 to Bari ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.40am – British Airways BA2870 to Ibiza ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9am – Wizz Air W45785 to Milan Malpensa DELAYED until 10.35am | 9.20am – Norwegian DY1303 to Oslo ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.05am – easyJet EJU8513 to Lisbon ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.05am – easyJet EZY8513 to Lisbon DELAYED until 10.50am | 10.15am – easyJet EZY8287 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.05am – aurigny GR603 to Guernsey ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.30pm – easyJet EZY8295 to Venice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.10pm – Norwegian D84456 to Stockholm ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.15pm – easyJet EZY8337 to Verona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.50pm – easyJet EZY8409 to Paris CdG ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3pm – British Airways BA2273 to New York DELAYED until 4.25pm | 3.05pm – British Airways BA8053/Iberia IB5497/vueling VY6225 to Rome ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.20pm – easyJet EZY809 to Edinburgh ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.35pm – British Airways BA8049/Iberia IB5483/vueling VY6207 to Florence ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.10pm – easyJet EZY871 to Glasgow ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.05pm – easyJet EZY8063 to Barcelona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.25pm – easyJet EZY8495 to Geneva ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.35pm – easyJet EZY8415 to Toulouse ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.05pm – easyJet EZY833 to Belfast Int ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.05pm – easyJet Eju8341 to Naples ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.25pm – Wizz Air W45787 to Milan Malpensa ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Why has Gatwick restricted flights this week?

London Gatwick has implemented a temporary limit on daily flight movements to prevent delays and last-minute cancellations for passengers. The West Sussex airport said a total of 164 cancellations will be shared proportionately between individual airlines until Sunday, but easyJet passengers are expected to be the most affected due the airline operating under half of its flights from Gatwick. The decision was made alongside NATS, who run the London Gatwick air traffic control tower. The daily cap will prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers while NATS work through challenges driven by sickness and staffing constraints. You can read the full story here.

Why are so many flights to Italy disrupted to and from Gatwick?

London Gatwick Airport. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

Flights to Italy are set to be cancelled or delayed on Friday (29 September) as ground crew and airport workers across the country will hold 24-hour strike.

According to Crisis24, easyJet flight attendants will also walk off the job from 1pm to 5pm today (Friday, September 29). Read the full story here.

