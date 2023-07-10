These are the 54 flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Monday, July 10) – plus details of London Gatwick’s expansion plans which could create 14,000 jobs.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 6.15am – British Airways BA2792 to Malaga ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.30am – easyJet EZY8343 to Olbia DELAYED until 8.30am | 6.50am – British Airways BA2640 to Thessaloniki DELAYED until 10am | 7.10am – British Airways BA2842 to Catania DELAYED until 8.20am | 7.30am – easyJet EZY8055 to Barcelona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.30am – Tui TOM4100 to Naples DELAYED until 8.30am | 7.35am – British Airways BA2824 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.40am – Wizz Air W95707 to Antayla DELAYED until 8.25am | 7.55am – British Airways BA2622 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8am – easyJet EJU8674 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 8.57am | 9.05am – British Airways BA2870 to Ibiza ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.10am – British Airways BA2794 to Malaga ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.20am – Norwegian DY1303 to Oslo DELAYED until 9.52am | 9.25am – Tui TOM044 to Montego Bay DELAYED until 10.30am | 10.10am – easyJet EZY8821 to Krakow ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.15am – Tui TOM038 to Cancun DELAYED until 12.10am | 11.10am Dan Air DN106 to Bucharest ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.10am – West Jet WS002 to Calgary DELAYED until 12noon | 11.35am – easyJet EZY8057 to Barcelona ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.45am – easyJet EZY825 to Belfast Int ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.55am – British Airways BA2674 to Paphos DELAYED until 1.55pm | 12.30pm – easyJet EZY8295 to Venice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.55pm – easyJet EZY8678 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.25pm – easyJet EZY8383 to Bordeaux ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.30pm – British Airways BA2864 to Antalya DELAYED until 1.55pm | 1.30pm – easyJet EZY814 to Edniburgh ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.55pm – easyJet EZY8423 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.10pm – easyJet EZY8431 to Lyon ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.15pm – easyJet EZY8315 to Pisa ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.20pm – easyJet EZY8680 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.25pm – British Airways BA2732/vueling VY9973 to Arrecife DELAYED until 4pm | 2.35pm – British Airways BA2704 to Tenerife DELAYED until 4pm | 2.35pm – British Airways BA2704/American Airlines AA6234 from Heraklion DELAYED until 3.10pm | 3pm – British Airways BA2273 to New York ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.10pm – British Airways BA2878 to Palma Mallorca DELAYED until 4.02pm | 3.15pm – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman DELAYED until 3.45pm | 3.45pm – easyJet EZY8327 to Rome ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.55pm – easyJet EZY8007 to Seville ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4pm – easyJet EZY863 to Glasgow ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4.20pm – easyJet EZY8139 to Faro ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4.45pm – British Airways BA2834 to Dubrovnik DELAYED until 6.45pm

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 10.10am Dan Air DN105 from Bucharest | 11.10am – British Airways BA2825 from Amsterdam | 12.40pm – easyJet EZY8056 from Barcelona | 12.45pm – British Airways BA2793 from Malaga | 12.55pm – British Airways BA2623 from Nice | 2.55pm – British Airways BA2871 from Ibiza | 3.45pm – easyJet EZY8822 from Barcelona | 4.05pm – British Airways BA2795/American Airlines AA6226 from Malaga | 4.10pm – easyJet EZY8679 from Amsterdam | 4.45pm – easyJet EZY8508 from Barcelona | 5.15pm – easyJet EZY814 from Edinburgh | 5.20pm – easyJet EZY8384 from Bordeaux | 5.30pm – easyJet EZY8296 from Venice | 6pm – easyJet EZY8432 from Lyon | 6.40pm – easyJet EZY8424 from Nice | 7.20pm – easyJet EZY8316 from Paris | 7.30pm – easyJet EZY864 from Glasgow

What are the £2.2bn growth plans Gatwick has submitted?

London Gatwick this week submitted an application - known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. You can read full story here.

London Gatwick's runway and emergency runway from above. Picture: Mark Dunford/SussexWorld

When will the plans to bring the Northern Runway into more regular use be submitted?

London Gatwick chiefs are expected to submit their Development Consent Order (DCO) to bring the Northern Runway into regular use alongside the main runway this week. Read how campaigners are still fighting the plans here.

Which new routes support 400 local jobs at Gatwick?

More than 400 new local jobs have been created through Norse Atlantic’s expansion at London Gatwick, which sees the airline add six new transatlantic routes and create a permanent base at the airport. Read the full story here

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

What is the new restaurant in the South Terminal?

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in Mya. You can take a tour with managing director Matthew Fleming here.

Where can you book direct to from Gatwick with Norse Atlantic from September?

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18. More information here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”