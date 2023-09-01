These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far this afternoon (Friday, September 1) – including easyJet and British Airways flights.

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED: 10.05am – Badr Airlines J4695 from Khartoum via Istanbul

DEPARTURES: 7am – easyJet EZY8291 to Milan Bergamo DELAYED until 7.30am | 7.10am – easyJet EZY8281 to Bari DELAYED until 8.30am | 7.40am – Wizz Air W95735 to Faro DELAYED until 8am | 11am – British Airways BA2277 to Las Vegas DELAYED until 12.10pm | 11.35am – Badr Airlines J4696 to Khartoum via Istanbul ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.25pm – American Airline AA6211/British Airways BA2167/Iberia IB4683 to Tampa DELAYED until 1.52pm

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How are train services affected over the weekend?

Industrial action will cause significant disruption to train services to and from the airport. On Friday (September 1) there will be no trains on virtually all Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern routes owing to industrial action by the ASLEF union. Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said a ‘very limited shuttle service’ will run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport. You can read the full story here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

It's been a bust week at London Gatwick Airport after the temporary UK airspace shutdown. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

Hundreds of flights are being cancelled across the UK after the country's air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28. According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for 'what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled' have soared by 809 per cent over the past 24 hours.

Why were multiple flights cancelled or delayed at Gatwick Airport on Bank Holiday Monday?

The UK's air traffic control system was hit by a network failure on Bank Holiday Monday, causing multiple ‘delays and cancellations’ at Gatwick Airport.

National Air Traffic Controllers said they experienced a technical issue, resulting in flight delays.

Thousands of passengers were said to be stranded at airports – including some sat on their planes unable to take-off. Passengers were reportedly unable to get into the UK on Bank Holiday Monday. Click here to read more.

‘Cyber security incident’ ruled out as cause of cancellations and delays

Transport Secretary Mark Harper MP has ruled out the possibility that the failure was caused by a cyber attack.

He told Sky News on Tuesday, August 29: “Our technical experts have looked at it and are clear that it wasn’t a cyber security incident.”

He added that a failure on this scale had not happened for almost a decade.

You can read the full story here.

Planning application to bring Northern Runway into use alongside Main Runway accepted for detailed examination

London Gatwick’s planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, has been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

By accepting London Gatwick’s application, the Planning Inspectorate – acting on behalf of the Government - has demonstrated it is satisfied that the airport’s consultation was conducted properly and that the application can progress to the examination phase.

A period of detailed and rigorous examination of the proposals by a panel of independent experts will follow, at a date set by the Planning Inspectorate. This process is likely to take up to 18-months.

Ahead of the examination, the public – including residents in local communities and other stakeholders - will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate to become an ‘interested party’.

This will enable them to participate and provide their views and feedback on the proposals during examination.

You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick's North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected?

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”