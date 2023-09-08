These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Friday, September 8) – including easyJet and British Airways flights.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS:

7.50am – Wizz Air flight from Milan Malpensa – W45786 – CANCELLED

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10.05am – Badr Airlines flight from Khartoum via Istanbul IST – J4695 – CANCELLED

11.45am – easyJet flight from Verona – EZY8336 – CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.10pm – British Airways flight from Verona – BA2597 – CANCELLED

12.10pm – Vueling flight from Verona – VY9950 – CANCELLED

It's been a bust week at London Gatwick Airport after the temporary UK airspace shutdown. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

2.10pm – easyJet flight from Milan Linate – EZY8290 – CANCELLED

2.25pm – Vueling flight from Rome – VY6224 – CANCELLED

3pm – Vueling flight from Florence – VY6206 – CANCELLED

5.20pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8288 – CANCELLED

5.30pm – easyJet flight from Venice – EZY8296 – CANCELLED

6pm – easyJet flight from Verona – EZY8338 – CANCELLED

6.25pm – easyJet flight from Naples – EJU8342 – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

9am – Wizz Air flight to Milan Malpensa – W45785 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.30am – easyJet flight to Milan Linate – EZY8289 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.30am – Eastern Airways flight to Newquay – T3452 – DELAYED 10.30am

10.15am – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY8287 – CANCELLED

11.35am – Badr Airlines flight to Istanbul IST and Khartoum – J4696 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.30pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY8295 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.15pm – easyJet flight to Verona – EZY8337 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.05pm – British Airways flight to Rome – BA8053 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.05pm – Iberia flight to Rome – IB5497 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.05pm – Vueling flight to Rome – VY6225 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.40pm – British Airways flight to Florence – BA8049 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.40pm – Iberia flight to Florence – IB5483 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.40pm – Vueling flight to Florence – VY6207 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6.10pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY8297 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.05pm – easyJet flight to Naples – EJU8341 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.25pm – Wizz Air flight to Milan Malpensa – W45787 – DELAYED 9pm

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28. According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee. Read full story here.

Members of the public invited to submit views on plans to bring Northern Runway into routine use

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public, including local residents and other stakeholders, have until 23:59 on October 29, 2023 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on Gatwick’s application to routinely use its existing Northern Runway, alongside its Main Runway.

Those who register will be submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ to become an ‘Interested Party’. They will be kept informed of progress of the examination and will have the opportunity to provide further representations during the examination phase.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”