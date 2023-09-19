These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Tuesday, September 19) including multiple British Airways and easyJet flights.

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED: 4.40am – easyJet EZY8574 from Bodrum | 11.25am – easyJet EZY8630 from Berlin | 2.30pm – easyJet EZY8706 from Marrakech

DEPARTURES: 7am – Tui TOM4278 to Pula DELAYED until 8.05am | 7.55am – British Airways BA2596/vueling VY9951 to Verona DELAYED until 12noon | 8.25am – easyJet EZY861 to Glasgow DELAYED until 10.30am | 8.40am – easyJet EZY86461 to Faro DELAYED until 9.25am | 9.20am – Norwegian D8442 to Stockholm DELAYED until 10.15am | 9.35am – easyJet EZY8229 to Valencia Rhodes until 11.35am | 10.15am – British Airways BA1480 to Glasgow DELAYED until 11.31am | 11.25am – British Airways BA2820 to Thira Santorini DELAYED until 12.25pm | 1.50pm – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman DELAYED until 2.48pm | 2pm – British Airways BA2702 to Tenerife DELAYED until 2.30pm | 2.55pm – British Airways BA2844 to Catania DELAYED until 3.19pm | 3pm – British Airways BA2273 to New York DELAYED until 4pm

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

