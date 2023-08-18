These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Friday, August 18) – including British Airways, Tui and easyJet flights.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES 7.20am – Tui BY5514 to Chania DELAYED until 8.15am | 7.25am – British Airways BA2640 to Thessaloniki DELAYED until 8am | 9am – easyJet EZY8439 to Marseille DELAYED until 9.45am | 8.05am – Tui TOM642 to Antalya DELAYED until 8.40am | 8.15am – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.25am – easyJet EJU82381 to Bordeaux DELAYED until 8.55am | 9.10am – British Airways BA8073/Iberia IB5614/vueling VY7831 to Barcelona DELAYED until 9.40am | 9.10am – easyJet EJU7195 to Barcelona DELAYED until 9.40am | 9.10am – Wizz Air W95793 to Catania DELAYED until 10.45am | 9.45am – Eastern Airways T33454 to Newquay ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.40am – easyJet EJU8527 to Porto DELAYED until 10.35am | 9.55am – easyJet EJU8529 to Faro DELAYED until 10.30am | 10.10am – Wizz Air W95729 to Istanbul DELAYED until 2.15pm | 11.20am – Badr airlines J4696 to Khartoum VIA Istanbul ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.45am – British Airways BA2834 to Dubrovnik DELAYED until 1.48pm | 2.05pm – Wizz Air W95803 to Tel Aviv DELAYED until 2.35pm | 2.55pm – Saudia SV120 to Jeddah ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.40pm – British Airways BA2864 to Antayla DELAYED until 4.09pm | 5pm – Tui BY5582 to Heraklion DELAYED until 5.40pm | 6.10pm – British Airways BA2878 to Palma Mallorca ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.20pm – British Airways BA2764 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.55pm – British Airways BA2622 to Nice DELAYED until 8.46pm

ARRIVALS CANCELLED: 8.05am – Eastern Airways T33454 from Newquay | 10am – Badr airlines J4695 from Khartoum VIA Istanbul | 1.30pm – Saudia SV119 from Jeddah | 4.10pm – American Airlines AA6226/British Airways BA2795 from Malaga | 5.35pm – British Airways BA2661 from Dalaman

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

One of two strikes at Gatwick Airport, which was due to start this weekend, has been postponed. Unite announced this week that strike action by workers employed by Wilson James, which operates the airport’s passenger assistance programme, has been suspended after ‘a greatly improved offer’. The union said the delay would allow members to vote on the new offer. But a Unite spokesperson added: “The strike action involving workers employed by ground handling company Red Handling, remains live. Further talks were held at the weekend and a further offer was made but it is thought that it is not likely to meet member expectations.” See full story here.

The view of London Gatwick from the top of the South Terminal building. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

London Gatwick’s planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, has been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

By accepting London Gatwick’s application, the Planning Inspectorate – acting on behalf of the Government - has demonstrated it is satisfied that the airport’s consultation was conducted properly and that the application can progress to the examination phase.

A period of detailed and rigorous examination of the proposals by a panel of independent experts will follow, at a date set by the Planning Inspectorate. This process is likely to take up to 18 months.

Ahead of the examination, the public – including residents in local communities and other stakeholders - will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate to become an ‘interested party’.

This will enable them to participate and provide their views and feedback on the proposals during examination.

You can read the full story here.

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”