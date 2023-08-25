These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Friday, August 25) – including multiple easyJet and British Airways flights.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES: 7.20am – easyJet EZY8281 to Bari DELAYED until 8.45am | 7.40am – Tui TOM 4532 to Ibiza DELAYED until 9.10am | 8am – easyJet EZY8223 to Chania DELAYED until 9.10am | 8am – easyJet EJU8403 to Paris CdG DELAYED until 8.25am | 8.15am – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman | 8.30am – easyJet EZY807 to Edinburgh ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.05am – easyJet EJU8303 to Milan Malpensa DELAYED until 9.45am | 9.10am – Wizz Air W95793 to Catania DELAYED until 10am | 9.20am – Norwegian D84452 to Stockholm DELAYED until 10.04pm | 9.45am – Eastern Airways T33452 to Newquay ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 9.55am – easyJet EJU8529 to Faro ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.20am – Badr Airlines J4696 to Khartoum via Istanbul ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.25pm- American Airlines AA6211/British Airways BA2167/Iberia IB4683 to Tampa DELAYED until 12.55pm | 1.45pm – British Airways BA2263 to Jamaica DELAYED until 3.10pm | 2pm – British Airways BA2668 to Marrakech DELAYED until 2.30pm | 2.55pm – Saudia SV120 to Jeddah ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.40pm – British Airways BA2864 to Antayla DELAYED until 4.02pm | 4.20pm – Tui TOM5496 to Gran Canaria ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4.45pm – British Airways BA2854 to Faro DELAYED until 5.23pm | 6.20pm – British Airways BA2764 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE

ARRIVALS CANCELLED: 7.35am – easyJet EZY806 from Edinburgh | 7.50am – easyJet EZY856 from Aberdeen | 8.05am– Eastern Airways T33451 from Newquay | 9.10am– easyJet EJU8528 from Faro | 10am – Badr Airlines J4695 from Khartoum via Istanbul | 10am – easyJet EZY8446 from Nantes | 11.20am – easyJet EZY8304 from Milan Malpensa | 11.40am – easyJet EZY8010 from Valencia | 1.30pm – Saudia SV119 from Jeddah | 5.35pm – British Airways BA2661 from Dalaman

The threat of strike action at Gatwick Airport this weekend has ended after workers accepted dramatically improved pay offers. Unite, the UK’s leading union, had called strike action this weekend on behalf of members employed by ground handlers Red Handling and Wilson James who undertake the passenger mobility contract at the airport. See full story here.

London Gatwick passengers on the skybridge. Picture: London Gatwick

London Gatwick’s planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, has been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

By accepting London Gatwick’s application, the Planning Inspectorate – acting on behalf of the Government - has demonstrated it is satisfied that the airport’s consultation was conducted properly and that the application can progress to the examination phase.

A period of detailed and rigorous examination of the proposals by a panel of independent experts will follow, at a date set by the Planning Inspectorate. This process is likely to take up to 18-months.

Ahead of the examination, the public – including residents in local communities and other stakeholders - will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate to become an ‘interested party’.

This will enable them to participate and provide their views and feedback on the proposals during examination.

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”