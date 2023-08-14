These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Monday, August 14) – including easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES 6.30am – easyJet EZY6437 to Catania DELAYED until 9am | 7.25am – Wizz Air W95723 to Malaga DELAYED until 9.30am | 7.45am – easyJet EZY8651 to Paphos DELAYED until 9am | 8.10am – Wizz Air W95793 to Catania DELAYED until 12pm | 8.55am – easyJet EZY8325 to Rome DELAYED until 9.45am | 9.05am – easyJet EJU8308 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 9.46am | 9.10am – British Airways BA2794 to Malaga ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10AM – Eastern Airways T33454 to Newquay ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.10am – Wizz Air W95729 to Istanbul DELAYED until 3.20pm | 10.40am – American Airline AA6206/British Airways BA2307/Iberia IB4679 DELAYED until 12.12pm | 11.20am – easyJet EZY8225 to Chania DELAYED until 12.05 | 3.10pm – British Airways BA2878 to Palma Mallorca DELAYED until 4.40PM | 3.30pm – Wizz Air W95725 to Malaga DELAYED until 4.15pm | 5.35pm – British Airways BA2788 to Bordeaux ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.50pm – Wizz Air W95727 to Nice DELAYED until 6.15pm

ARRIVALS 8.25am – Eastern Airways flight from Newquay – T33454 – CANCELLED | 4.05pm – American Airlines AA6226/British Airways BA2795 from Malaga CANCELLED

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Planning application to bring Northern Runway into use alongside Main Runway accepted for detailed examination

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick’s planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, has been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

By accepting London Gatwick’s application, the Planning Inspectorate – acting on behalf of the Government - has demonstrated it is satisfied that the airport’s consultation was conducted properly and that the application can progress to the examination phase.

Passengers at Gatwick's South Terminal. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

A period of detailed and rigorous examination of the proposals by a panel of independent experts will follow, at a date set by the Planning Inspectorate. This process is likely to take up to 18 months.

Ahead of the examination, the public – including residents in local communities and other stakeholders - will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate to become an ‘interested party’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will enable them to participate and provide their views and feedback on the proposals during examination.

You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”