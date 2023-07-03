It’s adisrupted start to the week for easyJet and British Airways passenger travelling from London Gatwick – these are the flights that are cancelled or delayed so far today (Monday, July 3).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 7.20am – British Airways BA2810 to Bari DELAYED until 7.50am | 7.25am – British Airways BA2578/vueling VY9943 to Turin DELAYED until 8.05am | 7.35am – British Airways BA2824 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.55am – British Airways BA2622 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.05am – easyJet EZY839 to Isle of Man ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.45am – easyJet EZY8633 to Hamburg DELAYED until 9.22am | 9.05am – British Airways BA2870 to Ibiza DELAYED until 10am | 9.05am – easyJet EJU8303 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 9.55am | 10am – Eastern Airways T33452 to Newquay ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.10am – easyJet EZY8821 to Krakow DELAYED until 10.50am | 10.40am – easyJet EZY875 to Jersey ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.35am – easyJet EZY8057 to Barcelona DELAYED until 12.50am | 12.40pm – British Airways BA2604 to Rhodes DELAYED until 1.38pm | 12.55pm – easyJet EZY86789 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.45pm – British Airways BA2263 to Jamaica DELAYED until 2.17pm | 2pm – easyJet EZY6403 to Funchal DELAYED until 2.30pm | 2.25pm – British Airways BA2732/vueling VY9973 to Arrecife DELAYED until 3.21pm | 2.35pm – British Airways BA2704 to Tenerife DELAYED until 2.55pm

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 8.25am – Eastern Airways T33451 from Newquay | 9.35am – British Airways BA2276 from Las Vegas | 9.55am – easyJet EZY866 from Glasgow | 11.10am – British Airways BA2825 from Amsterdam | 11.10am – easyJet EZY840 from Isle of Man | 12.30pm – easyJet EZY8340 from Naples | 12.55pm – British Airways BA2623 from Nice | 1.30pm – easyJet EZY876 from Jersey | 4.10pm – easyJet EZY8679 from Amsterdam

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

London Gatwick. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld Pic S Robards SR2203283

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

What is the new restaurant in the South Terminal?

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The Bar and Kitchen opened in Mya. You can take a tour with managing director Matthew Fleming here.

Where can you book direct to from Gatwick with Norse Atlantic from September?

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination. Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18. More information here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”