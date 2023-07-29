These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Saturday, July 29) – including easyJet, British Airways and Tui flights.

The following flights are affected:

ARRIVALS

1.45pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8286 – CANCELLED

6.50pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8288 – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES

10.10am – TUI flight to Melbourne Fl – TOM011 – DELAYED 11.45am

10.40am – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA6206 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

An easyJet plan ready to take off at Gatwick Airport. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

10.40am – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2037 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.40am – Iberia flight to Orlando – IB4679 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.25am – British Airways flight to Heraklion – BA2562 – DELAYED 1.27pm

11.35am – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8781 – DELAYED 12.21pm

11.45am – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY8287 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12pm – British Airways flight to Rhodes – BA2604 – DELAYED 12.53pm

12.50pm – British Airways flight to Paphos – BA2764 – DELAYED 2.29pm

1.30pm – British Airways flight to Bari – BA2810 – DELAYED 2.16pm

1.50pm – British Airways flight to Montpellier – BA2620 – DELAYED 2.53pm

2.45pm – British Airways flight to Faro – BA2850 – DELAYED 7.30pm

3.35pm – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY6437 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.55pm – TUI flight to Rhodes – TOM4660 – DELAYED 5pm

4pm – TUI flight to Antalya – TOM276 – DELAYED 5.25pm

4.30pm – British Airways flight to Catania – BA2844 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.25pm – British Airways flight to Palma Mallorca – BA2878 – DELAYED 6.49pm

7.10pm – British Airways flight to Amsterdam – BA2764 – DELAYED 8.05pm

10.15pm – TUI flight to Palma Mallorca – TOM4686 – DELAYED 10.50pm

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

What rail industrial action may affect your journey today?

Industrial rail action may impact your journey to London Gatwick airport today (Saturday, July 29). Reduced train services are in operation and roads & our car parks may be busier as a result. Check before you travel and allow extra time for your journey. For more information visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/industrial-action-july-20230625/

Why were travel plans from Gatwick thrown into chaos this week?

Passengers travelling to and from London Gatwick Airport have seen their travel plans thrown into chaos – with staff shortages and poor weather blamed for flight cancellations and delays. Forty of Gatwick’s 405 scheduled flights were cancelled on Monday [July 24] due to air traffic control issues.Thunderstorms across Europe, coupled with wildfires tearing through Greece, led to restrictions on all flight routes. Speaking to the Independent, a spokesperson from the airport added: “Gatwick has more flights to Europe than any other UK airport and can be impacted disproportionately by disruption on the Continent. We are working closely with our airline partners to minimise disruption and apologise to any passengers who may be inconvenienced.” Read the full story here.

How many passengers are easyJet bringing back to London from Rhodes?

EasyJet have announced reparation flights from wildfire ravaged Rhodes starting from Monday [July 24]. The air carrier will bring over 400 additional holidaymakers back to London on two reparations flights from the Greek island to Gatwick Airport. The flights are in addition to the nine already operating between Rhodes and the UK. Read the full story here.

Why was a flight from Gatwick forced to return to the airport after just minutes in the air?

An easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the airport on Friday [July 28] morning due to a ‘technical issue’.

Flight EZY6427 to Dubrovnik, Croatia took off from Gatwick at 8.10am but turned back after just a few minutes in the air.

The aircraft was met by emergency services at Gatwick ‘as a precaution’ following the unexpected grounding.

You can read the full story here.

Why have strikes at the airport have been called off?

Strikes scheduled for this weekend at Gatwick by ASC workers have been called off, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said this week. ASC workers voted in favour of a double digit pay rise, while workers at Menzies voted in favour of a 13 per cent increase for ground handling staff and a 17 per cent increase for the lowest paid staff, as well as enhancements to annual leave and sick pay. The votes in favour of the deals mean that both disputes have now ended, and all strike action related to them cancelled. Earlier this week, strikes by Gatwick DHL workers were also called off after the workers voted to accept a 15 per cent pay deal.. Read the full story here.

What industrial action could affect your journey to Gatwick this week?

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and London Gatwick Airport have urged customers in Sussex to plan ahead and check every journey before setting off between Monday, July 17 and Sunday, July 30, as a result of national industrial action. National strike action by the RMT union will take place on Saturday, July 29.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

What are the £2.2bn growth plans Gatwick has submitted?

London Gatwick this week submitted an application - known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. You can read full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”