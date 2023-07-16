These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Sunday, July 16) – including several affected easyJet flights. The airline has cancelled 1,700 flights the summer between July and September – details are below.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 11.50am Badr Airlines J4696 to Istanbul - IST AND Khartoum ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.15pm easyJet EZY8603 to Dubrovnik DELAYED until 12.55pm | 12.20pm easyJet EZY847 to Inverness DELAYED until 12.51pm | 12.25pm American Airlines AA6211 to Tampa ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.25pm British Airways BA2167 to Tampa ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.25pm Iberia IB4683 to Tampa ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.35pm Eastern Airways T3452 to Newquay DELAYED until 1.15pm | 12.55pm easyJet EZY877 to Jersey DELAYED until 1.25pm | 12.55pm easyJet EZY8029 to Mahon DELAYED until 1.25pm | 1.05pm Icelandair FI471 to Reykjavik – KEF DELAYED until 2.50pm | 1.20pm easyJet EZY8305 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 1.59pm | 1.25pm British Airways BA2203 to Cancun DELAYED until 1.57pm | 1.35pm easyJet EZY8199 to Kefallinia DELAYED until 2pm | 1.40pm British Airways BA2644 to Malta DELAYED until 1.53pm | 1.50pm easyJet EZY8721 to Copenhagen DELAYED until 2.20pm | 1.50pm British Airways BA2676 to Paphos DELAYED until 2.50pm | 2.10pm British Airways BA2624 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 2.10pm Norwegian D84456 to Stockholm ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3pm British Airways BA2273 to New York ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4.15pm Wizz Air W95745 to Athens DELAYED 5.40pm | 4.55pm British Airways BA2696 to Faro DELAYED until 5.18pm | 8pm Corendon Airlines XC8108 to Dalaman ENQUIRE AIRLINE.

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 1.10pm easyJet EZY8630 from Berlin | 1.10pm easyJet EZY8630 from Berlin | 1.30pm Norwegian D84455 from Stockholm | 7pm British Airways BA2625 from Nice | 7.05pm Corendon Airlines XC8107 to Dalaman.

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

What was Gatwick’s main runway temporarily closed this week?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights at London Gatwick Airport were grounded on Tuesday [July 11] night after an Emirates A380 was forced to complete an emergency landing. You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

London Gatwick from the South Terminal. easyJet has cancelled around 1,700 flights from the West Sussex airport this summer. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

What are the £2.2bn growth plans Gatwick has submitted?

London Gatwick this week submitted an application - known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. You can read full story here.

When will the plans to bring the Northern Runway into more regular use be submitted?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick chiefs are expected to submit their Development Consent Order (DCO) to bring the Northern Runway into regular use alongside the main runway this week. Read how campaigners are still fighting the plans here.

Which new routes support 400 local jobs at Gatwick?

More than 400 new local jobs have been created through Norse Atlantic’s expansion at London Gatwick, which sees the airline add six new transatlantic routes and create a permanent base at the airport. Read the full story here

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”